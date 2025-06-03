‘My tolerance with the American Jews’ has ‘completely run out’

MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk reacted to a Sunday attack on pro-Israeli demonstrators in Colorado by saying his “tolerance with the American Jews” had “run out” because they support Democrats.

On his Monday podcast, Kirk insisted that American Jews and Christians should not be in public without a firearm.

“If you are a Jewish American or a Christian, for that matter, you should walk around armed,” he said. “If you are a Jewish person in this country, you should never leave your house without a firearm… If you’re a Jewish person, you should have a firearm on you at all times.”

Kirk then predicted that he would be called an anti-Semite because he had lost “tolerance” for American Jews.

“To the Jews of America, how are you still voting Democrat, and why are you still giving money to the institutions and the charities and the political parties that hate you and want you dead?” he asked. “My tolerance with the American Jews that are giving money and playing footsie with the American left is nothing. In fact, my patience has completely run out.”

“So you want the borders to stay wide open so more young Jews could be hunted down in the streets?” he added. “And I have to ask the Jews of America, do you have a death wish?”

“Why is it that I, as an American Christian, have to be the one that speaks out? I guess it’s just my job. But there should be, and it won’t be, there should be Jews marching in the streets with all the combined financial and political power that American Jews have, which is quite a lot because Jews are very successful because they honor the Torah. You honor the Torah, you’re going to be successful. You value education. If all the Jews got together, they could close immigration immediately. Why haven’t they, exactly?”