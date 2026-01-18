MYSTERY COFFIN FOUND AT FARM GATE IN CHIKANKATA



A family in Chikankata District of Southern Province has been left in shock after discovering a small brown coffin placed at the gate of Farm No. 193 in the Mombelela area under Chief Naluama’s Chiefdom.





One of the affected residents, 47-year-old Kelvin Mombelela, is reported to have been alerted to the discovery early in the morning.





According to police, 68-year-old John Namukungulu, a worker at the farm, and 20-year-old Sesetu Mombelela woke up around 05:00 hours and began sweeping the verandah.





During the process, Sesetu noticed a small brown coffin placed near the gate and immediately informed other members of the household.



It was also observed that the gate had been left wide open.





The matter was reported to Chikankata Police Station, and officers promptly rushed to the scene.



Upon arrival, police found the small brown coffin with suspected charms placed on top.





Officers opened the coffin and discovered a black cloth inside.



The coffin was later removed and taken to Chikankata Police Station for further investigations.





An inquiry file has since been opened, and investigations are ongoing.



Diamond TV