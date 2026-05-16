BREAKING: MYSTERY TRIP! MNANGAGWA VANISHES, SPOTTED WITH LUKASHENKO IN SECRET MINSK TALKS





Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sparked intrigue after quietly slipping out of the country, only to surface in Belarus in high-level talks with strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.





A photograph published by Nashaniva shows the two leaders locked in discussions in Minsk today, raising questions back home after Mnangagwa’s unexplained midweek departure. Notably, there were no customary airport send-offs or official statements, fueling speculation over the secrecy of the trip.





According to reports, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties and advancing a strategic cooperation roadmap stretching from 2026 to 2030. While officials have since described the visit as a “short working trip,” the lack of transparency surrounding his exit has drawn public attention.





With Zimbabweans left in the dark, Mnangagwa’s sudden disappearance and reappearance abroad has only deepened the air of mystery around his latest diplomatic move.