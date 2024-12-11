By Jack Lumima



11 th December,2024~Solwezi.



N/WESTERN UPND HOLD SOLIDALITY MATCH PAST OVER COURT RULING ON ECL ILIGIBILITY CASE.



The UPND in the Northwestern Province ,Solwezi in Particular held a match past in line with the CONCOURT’S RULING on the eligibility of former President Edgar Lungu to stand in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.The match past was from Kyawama round about to the Provincial Administration offices where they were addressed by the newly appointed Deputy Provincial Permanent Secretary Mr Luckson Mulumbi.





Speaking earlier,the Provincial Party Mobilisation Chairperson Mr Sambaulu told the DPS that ,the Party was happy with the CONCOURT’S RULING on the former Presidents ECL ‘s eligibility.He said this showed the how independent the Judiciary is to other wings of government.He further went on to thank President Hakainde Hichilema for the peace and the freedom of association that the country has now.He attributed this to good and sound leadership of President Hichilema and His New dawn Government.He assured the DPS that him and his team will work very hard to ensure that President Hichilema gets 99.9 percent of votes in the Province.





Mr Sambaulu congratulated Mr Mulumbi on His appointment as DPS for Northwestern Province.He then told the new DPS to support the party structures and not to abandon them.





The DPS ,Mr Mulumbi welcomed the UPND members and asked them to be free as they were at their office.He told the gathering that the minister and the PS were not around otherwise they would have loved to be with the members but he told the gathering that he coffered with the Minister and He assured him that as soon as he comes back he will meet them.In conclusion,he thanked the party membership for their solidarity match past.



CIC PRESS TEAM