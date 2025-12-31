Naja’atu says Tinubu have lost grip of Nigeria to Trump

Naja’atu says Tinubu have lost grip of the country to Trump



A former campaign director of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, has alleged that Nigeria is no longer governed by its elected leadership, but by external powers.





She made the remarks in an interview with Arewa Source, where she expressed deep concern over what she described as growing foreign influence in the country’s affairs.





Warning Over Nigeria’s Sovereignty



Naja’atu said recent developments suggest Nigeria is gradually losing control of its internal affairs.



According to her, the country is sliding back into a “colonial-style” situation where key decisions are being shaped by outsiders rather than national leadership.





“It is only God that will continue to protect Nigeria and Nigerians. I have said this before and I will say it again, they have brought back the colonisation era that Nigeria and its people will not have freedom anymore.”





She said Nigerians are now living in uncertainty, stressing that only divine intervention can protect the nation and its people.



The Kano-based politician contrasted Nigeria’s situation with countries like Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso.





She noted that these countries firmly rejected foreign interference, while Nigeria, in her view, continues to rely on it due to what she described as weak leadership.





“Niger Republic, Mali and Burkina Faso all resisted and chased foreign intervention in their country, saying they are tired of foreign influence and will not allow them to be decolonised. But because of how bad Nigeria and its leaders have become they are still calling for foreign intervention.”





She warned that Nigeria has, in her words, been “recolonised,” accusing foreign interests of influencing national governance and economic decisions.





“The only thing left for Nigeria now to say is ‘Inna Li Lahi Wa Inna Illaahi Rajiun’, i.e. things have gone from bad to worse. Now Nigerians have lost their country to foreign countries. It is not Tinubu that is ruling Nigeria anymore, it is Donald Trump.”





“We have now been recolonised by Western Powers, Tinubu is no longer the President, Donald Trump is the new President of Nigeria.”un