Nakachinda declares PF a winning machine set to turn Zambia into ‘heaven on earth’





THE Patriotic Front (PF) has declared itself a well oiled machine ready to secure victory in the 2026 general elections, promising to transform Zambia into heaven on earth.





Speaking when he addressed PF members at the secretariat this morning, party secretary general Raphael Nakacinda expressed unwavering confidence in the party’s organisation and strategy ahead of the polls.





Nakacinda insisted that the party is ready to deliver prosperity, peace and progress like never before.





He emphasised the need for a strong and efficient campaign machinery to secure and safeguard votes ahead of the elections, urging every citizen to play their part.





Nakacinda called on Zambians to unite and engage in a democratic struggle to deliver the change the nation desires.





The PF leader further slammed and accused the government for deploying every possible tactic to exclude the party from the upcoming elections.





He also pledged that the party will relentlessly battle to secure its rightful spot on the ballot paper.





“We shall stand on the truth, even if we get arrested. We shall not be intimidated by any politically motivated efforts to silence dissent,” he said.





He reiterated the party’s commitment to defending democratic principles, stating that the will of the Zambian people remains unshaken, even in the face of arrests, threats, or attempts to block their participation in the 2026 general elections.





Nakacinda said the time for playful politics is over, and the opposition must now treat the road to 2026 as “serious business.”



“This is not the time to joke or play around,” Nakacinda said.





“We are heading into a high-stakes election, and we must be prepared for the realities of operating in a political climate where teargas and confrontation have become part of the terrain.”



Nakacinda alleged that under the current leadership, political expression has become increasingly restricted, and opposition parties must brace themselves for a tougher fight.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba September 16, 2025