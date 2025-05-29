NAKACHINDA SAYS TONSE ALLIANCE COMMUNICATION SHIFT FROM SPOKESPERSON SEAN TEMBO AIMED AT REDUCING SOCIAL MEDIA DEBATES





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Tonse Alliance Secretary General Raphel Nakachinda has justified the alliance’s decision to shift communication authority from spokesperson Sean Tembo to his office, citing the need to reduce excessive participation in social media debates.





Addressing the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Province leadership, Mr. Nakachinda stated that the resolution is in the best interest of the alliance, as it aims to strengthen its institutional framework while acknowledging the dual impact of social media in shaping and disrupting political discourse.





He further emphasized the importance of avoiding the personalization of issues, hinting that PF played a foundational role in the establishment of the Tonse Alliance.





Meanwhile, Mr. Nakachinda expressed his views on former President Edgar Lungu’s leadership, describing it as highly commendable and advocating for his return to the presidency.