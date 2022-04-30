NAKACHINDA’S GENOCIDAL MIND

SIKWINDI SITULA wrote

A foolish man knows not that he is foolish because lunacy knows no lunacy. But a hired fool will profess wisdom even where there is only foolishness left.

Rapheal Nakachinda’s rantings are more than a moronic blunder. They are genocidal. They are also about a deep-seated inferiority complex and failure to acknowledge that there are always people better than one in society. I point him to a small frog that often busts up at the nerves to equate itself to bigger things. The Lozis call it kambombo. Actually, you can not insult Tongas without having to insult yourself, if you are also Tonga. That is where Rapheal Nakachinda’s foolishness is exposed. No matter how far you go to dress a foolish man, he will be quick to undress. These Tongas you are insulting today have not done you anything wrong. They haven’t even gained anything of personal value from Hakainde Hichilema’s Presidency in a manner that others do when they takeover a government. We need to respect them for all that.

Obviously, Rapheal Nakachinda suffers from his own identity crisis. There are people who only feel intelligent by speaking in a given language and while they disparage their supposed own. Again, that is foolishnesses. Only a foolish man can stand on an anti hill to insult members of his family. One wonders if this is the way PF has rebranded itself.

But for the insults, on the Southerners, he must not be surprised to receive a hostile treatment from some section of society especially from the Ila people of Namwala and Bwengwa. Nakachinda’s nagging tribal remarks are not only inflammatory, they are very injurious to many people and genocidal. He must take responsibility and do the least, and that is to reflect, apologise and desist from any such future misconduct forthwith.

We all know that each time Nakachinda opens his mouth, a member of the criminal clique pays for the tune, That is an act that will lead him into trouble one day, yet without any pious praise from his cohorts.

Clearly, Nakachinda does not know the Constitution of Zambia even when he once swore upon it. He does not understand the Presidency at all. Anyway how would he know it when all his time in office, the only thing they were all invested in was how to plunder, harass and beat innocent citizens, their supposed masters, into submission. For Nakachinda’s free lesson, the President is the Head of State. He is the place where all systems of the nation revolve around. Unfortunately, you cannot remove the Head of State from any institution of government because they operate in his stead. You can’t therefore claim that the President has taken over the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) because these are part of him and him a part of them all. Although, the ACC and DEC, like many others operate independently, they operate under his leadership and under set laws.

Yes, the President may remove some of Nakachinda’s bedfellows in crime from criminal investigative wings, but believe you me, that makes him a good man worthy of praise because his options are many. We know that Nakachinda and his cohorts can cry foul because they will not have the pleasure to keep their stolen property. You see, anyone that has stolen must pay back and pay the price of thieving from the Zambian people. Some of these thieves must actually thank Hakainde Hichilema for his grace for he does things with a human face and a human rights code at the back of mind. I would have done it differently by first making the law really effective and perhaps do it the efficient way, the Jerry Rawlings way, and most of the thieves would have been history by now. I would have waged a real war on knavery like I was fighting drug cartels. I would have done it in such a way that not even one person would ever steal in this country. Not even stealing a phone and laptop would ever be tolerated. Once you are found wanting in the morning, you would be sentenced in the afternoon. You can’t have criminal cartels speaking on top of their voices like this.

Hakainde Hichilema is a towering figure and an example of a hard working and disciplined young man from a truly humble background, who has pulled himself to the top. He excelled in education, excelled at doing business, excelled as a family and he excelled as a philanthropist or charity giver and has excelled as a politician who kept his feet to the fire in opposition for many years, to become President of our troubled Republic by hard knocks to the ground. He did all this not by smite pleasure of opportunistic manoeuvres such as that of Rapheal Nakachinda. How can a man without a traceable tract record question the integrity of a man with such an illustrious record of success? You know, as well as I do, that President Hakainde Hichilema’s record is beyond reproach. All those of Nakachinda’s PF today wanted Hakainde Hichilema dead but God kept him alive and even made him President wherein even you must now witness!

What you have in Nakachinda is a failed clergy who became an opportunistic politician. There is not a single political party that Nakachinda has successfully managed for him to claim experience. Even in government he was one of the puffed-up for nothing Ministers who came with no experience, clearly and regrettably, left government without any smite of lesson. He is also the kind that creates a lie and believes it himself. Such people are a danger to society.

We know that his short lived ministerial privileges and the pomp high stations afforded them are missed but its time to recover from their loss and accept the state of affairs.