NAKACINDA DECRIES ABANDONMENT AS COURT HANDS HIM SIX-MONTH SENTENCE



Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has lamented what he described as neglect by his party and a lack of solidarity from PF Members of Parliament, even as he maintained high spirits during his recent legal battle.





Nakacinda complained that no meaningful support was rendered towards his legal expenses and welfare, expressing disappointment over the absence of PF MPs who, he said, failed to stand with him during the court proceedings.





The complaints come in the wake of a six (6) months jail sentence handed down to Nakacinda by the courts. The sentence arises from a case in which he was charged with expressing hate speech, ridicule and contempt against the people of Bweengwa, as well as making derogatory remarks directed at the Head of State.





According to the court ruling, the six-month sentence will run concurrently with an existing eighteen (18) months imprisonment Nakacinda is currently serving for defaming the Head of State.





Despite his incarceration, Nakacinda indicated that he remains resolute and in high spirit, but could not hide his frustration over what he termed as abandonment by party colleagues at a critical moment in his life.





The sentencing has once again ignited debate within political circles on the responsibility of political parties to support their members facing legal challenges, as well as the broader implications of political speech and accountability under the law.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. December 18, 2025.