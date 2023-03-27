NAKACINDA DEMANDS GOVT STATEMENT ON PRPGRAMME ON LGBTQI…challenges HH to tell the US VEEP Zambia’s position on morality

NAKACINDA DEMANDS GOVERNMENT STATEMENT ON PRPGRAMME ON LGBTQI

…challenges HH to tell the US VEEP Zambia’s position on morality

Lusaka, Monday, March 27, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Should President Hakainde Hakainde fail to state what we stand for as a people, we will protest and send a strong message to madam Harris to take back to Biden, who is married to a woman by the way, says Patriotic Front (PF) National Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda.

Hon Nakacinda said he is concerned at the continued advocacy by the US over the advancement of what they are calling human rights to do with gay and lesbian rights.

He indicated that the coming of the Vice President of the US to Zambia presents an opportune time for President Hichilema to express his commitment to the ethics, principles and values of Zambians.

“And tell madam Harris when she comes that they cannot impose their values on us as Zambians. We are a sovereign state…for decades and generations, our culture is clear. We do not believe in gay and lesbians’ rights. We don’t believe in a man and man getting married in a sexual relationship, or a woman and a woman…,” he said.

“We expect the President representing us the Zambian people and stating emphatically the way Ruto has done, the way Kenyata did, the way Edgar Lungu did, the way Museveni has done, the Mnangagwa has done, the way most African leaders have done, stating their position that they can relate with America but that does not mean that we have to impose our values on America or America imposing their values on us.”

Meanwhile, Nakacinda bemoaned the state of the economy under the New Dawn Administration.

“Looking at the economic situation in the country, some of us have begun to contemplate and speculate around the claim that Mr Hichilema is an economist. And since he is said to have graduated from the university of Zambia, we are throwing a challenge to UNZA. UNZA must do two things, if not three things. The university of Zambia should tell us whether Mr Hichilema was attending class or absconding. And if he was attending class we would like to know whether really the university of Zambia is producing sound economists,” he said.

“Because one of the reasons for which he was entrusted with the responsibility of being President is because he marketed himself as one who would manage the economy better. And looking at his performance, we throw a challenge at the university of Zambia to recall that degree because it is damaging the reputation of that institution. If not, if the products are with what the standards so far exhibited by Mr Hakainde Hichilema, they may have to close the school economics at the university of Zambia. Because the performance is not only embarrassing but it has caused untold misery on the people of Zambia.”