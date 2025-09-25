NAKACINDA DISMISSES PLANS FOR TONSE ALLIANCE MEETING TO ELECT NEW LEADER AFTER LUNGU’S DEATH



Patriotic Front Secretary General and Tonse Alliance member Rapheal Nakacinda says the meeting announced by Alliance Lead Consultant Dr. Chris Zumani to elect a new chairman and presidential candidate following the death of former President Edgar Lungu will not take place.





In an interview with Diamond News, Mr. Nakacinda described the proposed meeting as irregular, saying any attempts to undermine the alliance amount to working against the will of the Zambian people.





According to Dr. Zumani, the meeting was scheduled for September 30, 2025, to elect a new leader, select a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) political party to front the alliance in the 2026 general elections, and adopt a campaign strategy





However, following Mr. Nakacinda’s reaction, it remains uncertain whether the meeting will proceed.





The Tonse Alliance, launched in 2024, had initially unveiled the late President Edgar Lungu as its 2026 presidential candidate, but the Constitutional Court barred him from contesting future elections, having already served two terms.





Member parties in the alliance include the Patriotic Front (PF), Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP), New Congress Party, and New Era Democratic Party, among others.



Diamond TV