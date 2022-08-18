NAKACINDA RUBBISHES CLAIMS THAT ITS PF CADRES WHO BROKE INTO ECL’S HOUSE, STOLE TVS

……advises law enforcement agencies to stop playing politics on behalf of UPND

Lusaka…. Thursday, August 18, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The quicker government institutions and law enforcement institutions stop playing politics on behalf of UPND, the better for them, PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has advised.

Following a statement by the Police that the thieves who broke into former president Edgar Lungu’s house are PF cadres, Hon Nakacinda said the law enforcement need to be professional.

He in an interview with Smart Eagles that the police are being petty.

“Mr Kajoba, the statement is political and its nonsensical, it’s not expected to come from the police IG. It is also laughable because as far as we are concerned, there is no way we can have a former Head of State’s residence broken into with the State security there and then today you come and say it’s because of PF cadres that frequent that area,” he said.

“The screening process at the residence of the former president is the same standard as that of State House. Nobody just moves at any given time. That was a criminal act and we believe because of the courage and how it was executed, it can only be professional individuals. Mr Kajoba is playing politics on behalf of the UPND.”

Hon Nakacinda has challenged the police to produce pictures of those individuals who have been implicated in the matter.

“The reason I am saying it is laughable is because one, the Patriotic Front, you know that our membership is identified by registers. We don’t have party cards. So anybody can be stage manage and say it is PF. But we also know each other in PF because we are a family that has existed for close to 20 years. And to that effect, can you produce pictures of those individuals and tell us why you think they are PF cadres,” he said.

“And since when does Mr Kajoba know all members of the PF that he would identify those thieves and say they are the ones that stole those televisions. So let them stop this nonsense of playing politics.”