NAKONDE MP IN COURT FOR CHILD SUPPORT OF CHILD HE FATHERED WITH SIDE CHICK

A BABY mama of Lusaka’s Woodlands area has dragged Nakonde Constituency PF member of parliament Lukas Simumba to court for failing to feed a 12-month old child he fathered with her.

The lawmaker has neglected to show material love for the child despite it being born on Velentines Day.

Elizabeth Mwansa has complained that despite Simumba’s constituency being located in an area of abundant rice and cheap clothes, the lawmaker has made no effort to provide food or clothing for his offspring.

The parliamentary sidechick is demanding a mere K5,000 from Simumba for her child’s monthly upkeep which he has failed to honor despite several reminders.

According to a complaint filed in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court by Elizabeth on behalf of the child as mother and next friend, Simumba has deserted his offspring.

In an affidavit in support of summons for maintenance, Mwansa of plot no. 12185, Chalata road Woodlands extension in Lusaka disclosed that she had a sexual relationship with Simumba which resulted in the birth of the child.

She stated that Simumba has never denied paternity of the child but has been unwilling to offer support and always wants his memory to be refreshed on his fatherly duties.

Further, Elizabeth explained that on May 3, 2022 the duo entered into an agreement for the maintenance of the child in the sum of K3,000 but Simumba did not honour the agreement.

She stated that Simumba is capable of supporting his son by virtue of his parliamentary job which was offered to him by constituents of Nakonde constituency.

Elizabeth wants the lawmaker to start providing for the child’s clothing, medical fees, a nanny and groceries.

“The respondent has exhibited utmost arrogance and irresponsibility to provide for his child when he has the capacity to provide for the child but he has neglected to do so without lawful justification,”said Elizabeth.

“In the premises I seek the indulgence if this Court to compel Sumimba to start maintaing his child.”

According to a memorandum of oral agreement it was agreed that the lawmaker will be maintaing the child at K3, 000 and any further needs of the child should be made known to him by the mother.

The parties resolved that Elizabeth shall have custody of the child and the maintenance sum shall be subjected to variation by mutual and written consent of the parties every year, after taking into consideration the age and advanced needs of the child.

It was further agreed that the terms of the agreement will remain in force until they are superseded by and new agreement that may be negotiated between the pair.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba