NAKONDE TOWN COUNCIL RECEIVES CDF DRILLING RIG WORTH K6.4M TO ADDRESS WATER CHALLENGES



13th May 2025



Nakonde Town Council is pleased to announce the acquisition of a drilling rig valued at K6.493 million, procured under the 2024- 2025 Constituency Development Fund (CDF). This significant investment is aimed at addressing persistent water challenges across the district.





The newly received equipment will enable the Council to drill boreholes in communities that have long struggled with limited or no access to clean and safe water. This move is in line with the government’s broader commitment to improving water infrastructure, promoting public health, and enhancing the quality of life in rural and peri-urban areas.





Access to clean water is a basic human right, and this equipment will go a long way in supporting the efforts of the Local Authourity to meet the water need for the people of Nakonde.





The Council will soon begin identifying priority areas for borehole drilling in consultation with community leaders and stakeholders.





The Rig is currently stationed at Nakonde Town Council premises



Issued by

Asst. Public Relations Officer

Nakonde Town Council