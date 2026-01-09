Naledi Pandor appointed chancellor of Nelson Mandela University



Nelson Mandela University has appointed Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor as its new chancellor, with her four‑year term set to begin on 1 April 2026, the university announced.





The appointment was confirmed by the Chairperson of the university’s council, Judge Nambitha Dambuza, who said Pandor’s selection reflects her “lifelong commitment to education, social justice and public service,” values that align with the institution’s mission.





Pandor, a distinguished academic, activist and former senior Cabinet minister, succeeds Dr Geraldine Fraser‑Moleketi, whose tenure as chancellor ends on 31 March.





Dambuza paid tribute to Fraser‑Moleketi’s “dedication, hard work and commitment to advancing Nelson Mandela University, its values and ethos.”





The new chancellor holds a PhD in education from the University of Pretoria and multiple honorary doctorates, and has served South Africa in several high‑profile government roles, including as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and in portfolios covering education and science.





Nelson Mandela University, a public institution based in Gqeberha, has around 27 000 students and operates across multiple campuses in the Eastern Cape. The role of chancellor is largely ceremonial but key in promoting the university’s profile both locally and internationally.





Dr Pandor’s appointment is expected to strengthen the university’s engagement with educational initiatives and reinforce its commitment to principles of equality, leadership and academic excellence.