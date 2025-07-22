NALOLO MP WARNS POLITICAL DETRACTORS



Nalolo… Tuesday July 22, 2025 – Nalolo Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Imanga Wamunyima, has issued a stern warning to individuals he described as politicians masquerading as civil servants, accusing them of attempting to derail the work of elected leaders.





In a statement, Hon. Wamunyima urged the individuals to desist from actions that undermine the constitutional mandate of public officials.





He cautioned them that neither intimidation nor hiding behind the civil service would protect them from accountability.



He stated that those who believed invoking the name of the President would shield them from consequences were mistaken and “on their own.”





He emphasized that civility should not be mistaken for weakness, warning that if provoked, he and his team would respond accordingly—“blow for blow, fact for fact.”





Meanwhile, Hon. Wamunyima expressed gratitude to the people of Nalolo for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his work with the trust of his constituents at heart.