NALUMANGO DENIES K80,000 PAY FOR EX-VEEPS



VICE President Mutale Nalumango says she is not aware of any former Republican Vice President receiving a monthly salary of K80,000 or other additional benefits.





Mrs. Nalumango has further clarified that there is currently no legislation that mandates government to provide emoluments to former Vice Presidents.





She has however, reiterated that the former Vice Presidents are serving as Presidential envoys under President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mrs. Nalumango said this during the Vice President’s Question Time in the National Assembly, in response to a question raised by Lupososhi Member of Parliament Emmanuel Musonda.





Mr. Musonda had asked whether former Vice Presidents are entitled to monthly salaries of 80 thousand Kwacha and other benefits, outside what is prescribed by law.



ZNBC