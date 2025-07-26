NALUMANGO DENIES K80,000 PAY FOR EX-VEEPS
VICE President Mutale Nalumango says she is not aware of any former Republican Vice President receiving a monthly salary of K80,000 or other additional benefits.
Mrs. Nalumango has further clarified that there is currently no legislation that mandates government to provide emoluments to former Vice Presidents.
She has however, reiterated that the former Vice Presidents are serving as Presidential envoys under President Hakainde Hichilema.
Mrs. Nalumango said this during the Vice President’s Question Time in the National Assembly, in response to a question raised by Lupososhi Member of Parliament Emmanuel Musonda.
Mr. Musonda had asked whether former Vice Presidents are entitled to monthly salaries of 80 thousand Kwacha and other benefits, outside what is prescribed by law.
ZNBC
They will be made to pay back whatever they are getting with a change of government and for as long as this is not provided for by the laws of the land. Those that have served the country in government before should have learnt to save and invest smartly to take care of themselves during the time they went out of government. All former employees of government have to prepare themselves for the time they will be out of employment either by investing smartly during the time they are still in employment or by using their pension well to take care for the rainy day. There should be no double standards in terms of taking care of those who have served in government before no matter the rank. Former Vice-presidents should not be treated differently from the people they served before. Afterall, they are better paid than most employees in public service.