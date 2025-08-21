NALUMANGO MEETS JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER ISHIBA



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Japan as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.





Speaking during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Yokohama on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, Mrs. Nalumango highlighted Zambia’s reputation as one of Africa’s most peaceful and stable nations. She assured Japanese investors of a secure and predictable environment for investment.





The Vice President also thanked the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for its continued support, which she said has advanced Zambia’s health, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.





Prime Minister Ishiba, in response, commended Mrs. Nalumango for her advocacy on women’s issues and described Zambia as a strategic partner for Japan in Africa.





He revealed Japan’s intention to expand cooperation in mineral exploration through the private sector and expressed optimism that a Political Dialogue Agreement between the two countries could be signed before the end of the year.





Earlier, Mrs. Nalumango attended the opening of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), which convened African Heads of State, government leaders, and international partners in Yokohama to strengthen Africa-Japan cooperation.