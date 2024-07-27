Name the Ministers Under Probe



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director General, Monica Chipanta-Mwansa, confirmed that the Commission was investigating some Cabinet Ministers. She refused to name them.



However Mrs. Chipanta-Mwansa proceeded to name Livingstone Mayor, Ms. Constance Nalishebo Muleabai and former Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ronald Simwiinga as among persons the Commission was investigating.



Last week, the ACC confirmed that the investigations against Solicitor General Marshal Muchende SC, were advanced.



In Parliament, Vice President W.K.Mutale Nalumango said the ACC will not name the Ministers under probe.



However, we are aware, and to our knowledge, of those Ministers that have been summoned before, interviewed and some are under “Warn & Caution” statements. These include Minister of Agriculture, Hon.Reuben Mutolo, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries ( formerly Energy), Hon.Peter Kapala, Minister of Lands ( formerly Minister of Health), Hon.Silvia Masebo, Minister of Science and Technology, Hon.Felix Mutati and Copperbelt Minister, Hon.Elisha Matambo.



We are also aware of a number Permanent Secretaries and other senior government officials that have been summoned by the ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit.



Under normal circumstances, Law Enforcement Agencies are not expected to name names until investigations have reached advanced stage and the agencies are ready to record a “Warn and Caution” statement or effect an Arrest.



However, in the recent past, these Law Enforcement Agencies have been at the forefront and notorious on naming persons of interests, especially Ministers and officials from the previous government. Even a mere a call-out is regularly widely publicized.



Therefore the Anti-Corruption Commission has a diligent duty to name those it’s pursuing.



This is to enable transparency, fairness and to enable both the President and the Secretary to Cabinent to invoke provisions or regulations to suspend or fire those being investigated so that they do not interfere with evidence.



We cannot allow Law Enforcement Agencies to establish double standards where different category of persons and Zambians are more equal than others or perceived as priviliged before the law.



The principle of Equality before the Law requires a systematic rule of law that observes due process to provide equal justice, and requires equal protection ensuring that no individual nor group of individuals be privileged over others.



Fighting corruption is a serious matter and cannot be conducted in a casual, flippant and mischievous manner as the ACC is doing…Ukutamfya Mumbwe ne nseko…nawo Mumbwe aleseka!