Names of successful teacher recruitment applicants to be published tomorrow the 20th March, 2025 -Hon. Douglas Syakalima

2024 TEACHER RECRUITMENT EXERCISE CONCLUDED.

Education Minister, Hon. Douglas Syakalima has announced the conclusion of the 2024 Teacher recruitment exercise and that the names of the 4,200 successful candidates will be published Thursday 20th of March 2025 in the print and electronic media.

And Hon. Syakalima has also announced today 19th March 2025, that government is currently recruiting a further 2400 teachers under replacements.



The Minister said the process for recruiting the 2,400 will be finalized within the next two weeks.

Hon. Syakaliama has therefore said the names of the 2,400 will not be published together with the 4,200 teachers recruited under net recruitment.



The 4,200 teachers recruited comprise 424 early childhood education, 1,136 primary and 2,640 secondary level teachers.

“All the categories include teachers with disabilities. As per policy, 10 percent of the 4, 200 was reserved for teachers with disability. However, only 202 teachers with disability were recruited out of the 420 reserved positions due to the required subject areas owing to the new curriculum. as you are aware government began the implementation of the new curriculum, effective February this year, whose requirement dictated that we recruit more stem, practical expressive arts and business studies teachers.” Hon. Syakalima said.

In his speech the Minister of government explained that the government has taken a deliberate step to improve education standards in the country as can be seen by the introduction of the education for all policy (free education), the massive production of desks, and the construction of school infrastructure.



“Other things done is the re-introduction of meal allowances and the increase in the awarding of student loans among many other things we are doing in the education sector.” Hon. Syakalima said.



The Minister noted that all the strides government is making in the education sector, will be ineffective if there is insufficient qualified teachers in learning institutions.



He said it is for this reason that government has continued on an ambitious programme of recruiting teachers every year in order to address the high teacher–pupil ratio, which currently stands at an average of 1:58 for primary and 1:38 for secondary schools.

"May I take time to remind the nation that in 2023 the government budgeted to recruit 4,500 teachers but an overwhelming 78,000 teachers applied. This large number led to the recruitment of a further 2,721 teachers bringing the total number of recruited teachers to 7,222 instead of the budgeted 4,500.