Namibia and Botswana Explore N$97.5 Billion Joint Oil Refinery



Namibia and Botswana are exploring a massive joint oil refinery project, estimated to cost N$97.5 billion (US$5 billion), with Walvis Bay in Namibia the likely site due to its deep-water port and logistics infrastructure. Botswana’s Ghanzi could serve as a storage and distribution hub, linking inland transport to the coast.





The project comes amid major oil discoveries in Namibia’s Orange Basin by TotalEnergies and Shell. Local refining could bring energy price stability, reduced supply chain risks, and regional economic growth, including jobs and value addition.





Experts say the refinery must reach a minimum capacity of 100,000 barrels per day to be viable…far above Namibia’s current 25,000 bpd…making regional or export markets essential.





The feasibility study will examine technical, financial, environmental, and logistical factors, as well as policy alignment between the two countries. If realised, it would be the first cross-border refinery in Southern Africa, signalling a bold step toward regional energy independence and industrialisation.