Namibia imposes temporary ban on state funerals over expensive costs

The Namibian government has announced a temporary moratorium on state funerals, effective from June 16, 2025, until April 2026, following public outcry over the escalating costs of these ceremonies.

The decision, revealed by Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus after a Cabinet meeting, aims to address financial concerns while a review committee evaluates the criteria and processes for granting official funerals.

Only President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah retains the authority to exempt funerals from the ban, ensuring flexibility for exceptional cases.

Theofelus confirmed that a committee of no more than seven members will be established to overhaul the approval framework, ensuring it aligns with national priorities.

The move follows reports that state funerals cost 38.4 million Namibian dollars ($2.2 million) in the 2024/2025 fiscal year, a sharp rise from 2.1 million Namibian dollars for 23 funerals in 2022/2023.

Notably, 30 million Namibian dollars were spent on transporting the body of founding President Sam Nujoma for his February 2025 funeral.

The review aims to balance honoring national figures with responsible public spending, amid ongoing economic challenges.