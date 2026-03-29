Namibia Moves to Ease Fuel Pressure with 50% Levy Cut as Global Oil Volatility Continues







The Government of Namibia is reported to be considering a temporary reduction of fuel levies by up to 50% for a period of three months, a measure aimed at cushioning consumers against rising fuel prices driven by global market instability.





The proposed relief comes as international energy markets remain under pressure from ongoing geopolitical tensions involving major global powers, which continue to influence oil supply and pricing.





If implemented, the reduction would target key fuel-related levies that contribute to the final pump price, potentially offering short-term relief to transport operators and households already struggling with cost-of-living pressures.





Namibia has in the past used similar interventions to stabilize fuel prices during periods of global uncertainty.





Authorities are expected to provide further clarity on the policy direction in the coming days.