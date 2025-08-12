Namibia President Nandi-Ndaitwah rejects Bill Gates’ IUD trials that prevents pregnancy to 8 years

Namibia’s President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has firmly rejected a proposal from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to conduct trials of a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) designed to prevent pregnancy for up to eight years in Namibia.

With resolute authority, President Nandi-Ndaitwah condemned the initiative as a profound injustice to the Namibian people and humanity at large.



In her official statement, the President declared:

“Namibia is a nation of modest size, with a population of just over 3 million. If any country should consider measures to curb population growth, it ought to be nations like the United States, with over 347 million people.

“Any attempt to hinder or suppress the growth of human potential in Namibia constitutes a grave injustice to our people and their future.”