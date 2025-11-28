Namibia  secures PayPal and Mastercard approval – A boost for digital payments in Namibia





Selcom Namibia says it has obtained approval from PayPal and Mastercard to enable digital payments in Namibia. This could open the door for Namibians to finally use PayPal locally, supporting wallet-to-wallet transactions and allowing money to be cashed out into local bank accounts.





According to Selcom, the move aims to support freelancers, creative artists, and digital content producers…many of whom have struggled to receive payments from abroad due to limited payment infrastructure. With this approval, international clients may more easily pay Namibian service-providers, creators or freelancers.





This development follows efforts by the government and regulators to improve access to global payment platforms. In 2025, the Bank of Namibia and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) indicated that they are working to attract services such as PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay to the country.





Still, past attempts have faced challenges: previously, PayPal’s full payout functionality was not available in Namibia…meaning users could receive funds but could not withdraw them to local bank accounts. Selcom’s new approval could help overcome that limitation, if implemented properly.





For creatives, freelancers, small businesses, and digital entrepreneurs across Namibia…including those working internationally…this could be a game-changer. With global digital payment systems becoming accessible locally, earning from online work, exports, or international clients may finally become easier.