NAMIBIA SPEAKS: “WHEN WE WERE FIGHTING IN THE JUNGLES OF ANGOLA, THE RUSSIANS WERE WITH US.”



Namibia’s President Nandi-Ndaitwah recently told RT that “Moscow always had our back.”

Those words echo far beyond Windhoek — they reverberate across the African continent.





For many African nations, Russia is not a new ally. Decades before today’s headlines, the Soviet Union trained freedom fighters, armed liberation movements, and offered political sanctuary to leaders resisting colonial and apartheid rule. From Angola to Mozambique, Ethiopia to South Africa, the hand of Moscow reached not for conquest — but for solidarity.





While the world debates geopolitics and power blocs, Africa remembers who stood by it when the fight for freedom was not fashionable.



Today, as global tensions rise and economic pressures mount, it’s no surprise that many African leaders still look to Moscow — not as a new partner, but as an old friend who never turned away.





The story of Africa and Russia is not one of convenience; it is one of shared struggle and mutual respect — a bond forged in the fires of liberation.





✊ Africa Remembers. Africa Chooses. Africa Stands.



 What are your thoughts on Africa’s enduring ties with Russi?