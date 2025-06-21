NAMIBIA WAIVES 50% OF ZAMBIA’S $700,000 DEBT



Namibia has waived off half of the 700,000 dollars historical debt concerning the Zambian dry port at Walvis Bay.





Zambia has grappled with this debt for many years to maintain her dry port facility in Namibia.



Transport and Logistics Minister FRANK TAYALI said there is need to establish a Permanent Corridor Secretariat with clear governance and funding mechanism.





Speaking when Namibia’s Minister of Works And Transport, VEIKKO NEKUNDI paid a courtesy call on him this afternoon, Mr TAYALI said this will ensure effective coordination, Private Sector engagement, performance monitoring, and regional policy alignment.





Meanwhile, Mr. NEKUNDI said the two countries must deliver for their people by ensuring that movement of goods and services is enhanced.





He said the bilateral relations between the two countries that date back to several decades mandate the two countries to support each other in different spheres of development.





Mr NEKUNDI said more needs to be done, hence the need for continued collaboration.



ZNBC