NAMIBIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER BIDS FAREWELL, AS HH PRAISES ZAMBIA-NAMIBIA CORDIAL RELATIONS





LUSAKA, Wednesday – President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration’s economic agenda is anchored on trade, investment, and infrastructure development as key drivers for generating resources to support social sectors of the economy.





Speaking at State House when he bade farewell to His Excellency Mr. Savaye R. Haindongo, outgoing Namibian High Commissioner to Zambia and Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors and High Commissioners, President Hichilema paid tribute to the diplomat’s six years of service in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.





The Head of State praised Mr. Haindongo for his deep historical ties with Zambia, noting that he was among the Namibian freedom fighters who established Nyango Camp in Kaoma, Western Province, now transformed into a police training school.





“Namibia and Zambia are one people. From the time of our founding presidents, our bonds have been unbreakable. Some Namibian leaders even lived in Lusaka’s townships and were part of our daily community life,” President Hichilema said.





He recalled that one of his earliest official trips after being elected was to Namibia’s Walvis Bay, followed by Swakopmund, to advance cooperation in trade and tourism. He also highlighted joint projects such as transforming the Katima Mulilo border into a 24-hour operation and developing the Kazungula Bridge rail line in partnership with Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.





“We express our sincere gratitude to High Commissioner Haindongo for his dedication to advancing trade, investment, infrastructure development, and peace and security in our region. We wish him every success in his future endeavours,” President Hichilema added.





In his farewell remarks, Mr. Haindongo described his tenure as “an honour, a privilege, and an immense responsibility,” adding that Zambia’s hospitality and culture had left a lasting impression on him.





“Namibia and Zambia are sister countries with excellent bilateral relations. This was reinforced when our President, shortly after her election on 21st March, chose Zambia as her first international destination, reaffirming our shared priorities in connectivity, infrastructure, trade, health, and other key sectors,” he said.





Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Mulambo Haimbe praised Mr. Haindongo’s leadership, noting his instrumental role in establishing the Walvis Bay dry port, advancing regional cooperation in SADC, and supporting Zambia’s successful election of Dr. Samuel Maimbo to an international position.





The farewell event was attended by senior government officials, including Special Assistant to the President Dr. Lawrence Mwananyanda, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Relations Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen and Namibia’s Defence Advisor in Zambia, Colonel Herbert Swartz among others.



© UPND Media Team