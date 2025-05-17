NAMIBIAN PRESIDENT UNVEILS ROADS IN LUSAKA NAMED AFTER LATE PRESIDENTS



The President of Namibia, Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has unveiled two roads in Lusaka, Zambia, named in honor of Namibia’s late founding fathers, Dr. Hage Geingob and Dr. Sam Nujoma.





Sadzu Road has been renamed after Dr. Hage Geingob and Kasama Road after Dr. Sam Nujoma.



The ceremony highlighted the enduring legacy of these iconic leaders and strengthened bilateral relations between Zambia and Namibia.





Dr. Nandi-Ndaitwah said the renaming serves as a lasting tribute to the contributions of Dr. Geingob and Dr. Nujoma to their nation’s history and the regional community.





The Namibian Head of State added that the renaming gives a new stature to the long-standing friendship between Zambia and Namibia.





Lusaka Mayor, Her Worship Ms. Chilando Chitangala, expressed gratitude to the Namibian President for her commitment to enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.



She noted that the renaming is an indication of true bilateral friendship between Zambia and Namibia.





The ceremony proceeded with a tree-planting ceremony at the two roads, led by President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in honor of the two late Presidents of Namibia.



Present at the event were Local Government and Rural Development(LGRD) Minister Hon. Gift Sialubalo, LGRD PS- Administration Dr. Gabriel Pollen, Minister of infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Hon. Charles Milupi, Lusaka District Commissioner Mrs. Rosa Zulu and other Government officials.



LCC