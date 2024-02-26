NAMIBIA’S LATE PRESIDENT DR. HAGE GEINGOB PUT TO REST

25th February, 2024

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s late President Dr.Hage Geingob, who died in hospital on February 4th, 2024 was today put to rest at the Heroes Acre today with thousands of mourners, including 25 heads of state and former Presidents in attendance.

President Hakainde Hichilema joined other leaders from within the region, continent and beyond in putting to rest President Geingob.

The burial took place on the outskirts of Windhoek following 20 days of mourning.

Soldiers gave President Geingob a 21-gun salute while K-8 fighter jets flew past.

Geingob, 82, Namibia’s two-time prime minister and third President since its independence had been in charge of the southern African nation since 2015 and was serving his final year in office.

A veteran of the country’s independence struggle, Geingob lived in exile for 27 years, spending time in Botswana, Zambia and the U.S. before returning to Namibia in 1989.

He held several senior positions in government and in his party, South West African People’s Organisation (SWAPO), including chairing the body that drafted Namibia’s constitution, considered a model of good governance and the rule of law.

Zambia and Namibia share deep bonds of tried and tested friendship, fostered during the days of struggle for freedom.

President Hichilema has since returned home.

