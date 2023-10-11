Napoli Expected To Part Ways With Rudi Garcia

Napoli are now expected to part ways with Rudi Garcia and are only left to ponder about a potential replacement.

Aurelio de Laurentiis had spoken about his relationship with Garcia yesterday and had stated that he isn’t looking to make any hasty decisions, even though things aren’t going well with the Frenchman.

Il Mattino today state that the decision has already been made by De Laurentiis. Garcia will be sacked and the reason why the decision hasn’t been made is because an agreement with a replacement hasn’t been reached yet.

Antonio Conte presents the dream target for De Laurentiis but the most concrete option remains Igor Tudor. Garcia will take charge of Napoli training today but he now knows that he doesn’t have the club owner on his side, especially after the eventful meeting following the defeat to Fiorentina. De Laurentiis is already aware that Garcia doesn’t have the players on his side.

For now, Garcia stays. But the only reason he is staying is the lack of replacements in hand.