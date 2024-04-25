Napoli’s Victor Osimhen opens up on ‘feelings’ amid reports of potential exit this summer

Victor Osimhen has opened up about the emotional toll he would face upon departing Napoli, amidst ongoing speculation surrounding his future with the Italian giants.

The 25-year-old forward has emerged as a prime target for several top European teams, including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

As reported by the Daily Post, Osimhen confessed that he anticipates feeling overwhelmed when the time comes to bid farewell to Napoli.

Having endeared himself to the club’s supporters by playing a pivotal role in securing their first Italian league title in 33 years last season, he has become a beloved figure among the fans.

“For me, it’s a fantastic feeling, in some clubs it’s the history that creates the identity, in Naples, it’s the fans who make the team what it is.

“Sometimes I understand why some legends of the past cried when they left Naples because it is an extraordinary emotion to play in the stadium and hear your name shouted from the first minute to the 90th, supporting the team and cheering.”

Osimhen has been widely tipped to leave Napoli at the end of the season and is expected to cost a whopping €130m after having his release clause increased by the Italian club.