NAQEZ PROPOSES NATIONWIDE STRIKE OVER UNFULFILLED TEACHER UPGRADES



The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is left with no option but to propose a nationwide industrial strike in response to the government’s continued failure to fulfill its solemn promise of upgrading all deserving teachers to higher salary scales.



In the last three years, the Republican President, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Education have made repeated public assurances that over 40,000 teachers would be moved into appropriate salary brackets. Yet today, those promises remain unfulfilled – leaving teachers disheartened, disrespected and demoralised.



This betrayal has far-reaching consequences. It is not only a slap in the face of our dedicated educators but a serious threat to the quality of education in Zambia. When teachers are denied their due, learners suffer and the entire nation is pushed backward.



In the week that ended yesterday, Republican President Hakainde Hichilema reminded the nation by saying, “Education is number one … Without education, the country is dead.” We fully agree with this profound truth, but if education is indeed the lifeline of the nation, then its heartbeat – the teacher – must not be suffocated by injustice and neglect.



NAQEZ, like teacher unions and other stakeholders, has made every effort to engage Government through dialogue, but these efforts have been met with silence and inaction. It is now evident that only firm, coordinated industrial action can compell the government to act.



We, therefore, call upon all teacher unions to begin mobilising their members in accordance with Sections 76, 77 and 78 of the Industrial and Labour Relations Act. The time for patience has expired. The time for action is now.



Teachers have been stretched to their breaking point. They have been used, ignored and denied justice for far too long. Their sacrifices are the backbone of Zambia’s development – they deserve more than empty promises.



While NAQEZ understands the implications of a national strike, we believe that such action is now inevitable and indeed necessary, if justice is to be delivered to our hardworking teachers.



Enough is enough. No teacher must be left behind.



Issued by:

Dr. Aaron Chansa,

Executive Director – NAQEZ

Email: qualityeducationzambia@gmail.com

Website: www.naqez.org