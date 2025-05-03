NAQEZ WENT TOO FAR WITH CALLS FOR TEACHER PROTESTS – ZCTU



ZAMBIA Congress of Trade Unions Chief Executive Officer Joy Beene says National Action for Quality Education in Zambia went beyond its mandate when it called for a nationwide strike of its members.



Two weeks ago, NAQEZ Executive Director Dr Aaron Chansa said for the past three years, the government had made repeated public assurances that over 40,000 teachers would be moved into appropriate salary scales but the promises remained unfulfilled, leaving teachers feeling disrespected and demoralised. Dr Chansa said NAQEZ understood the implications of a nationwide strike, but such action was now inevitable if justice was to be delivered to hardworking teachers.



