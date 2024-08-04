Nas Working On Concept Album With Lin-Manuel Miranda Inspired By Classic Movie

Nas has been announced as the executive producer of a new concept album from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda that is inspired by cult film The Warriors.

The album, which will be called Warriors, sees Miranda collaborate with singer Eisa Davis on the 26 track project, as well as producer Mike Elizondo, best known for his work with Dr. Dre and Eminem.

According to a press release, Warriors “features a star-studded cast of voices” that will be revealed before the album’s release on October 18.

Miranda and Davis said in a statement: “We’ve spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors’ journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island. Along the way we’ve gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we’ll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead. We can’t wait to share these songs with you on October 18.”

The album, like the 1979 film which starred James Remar and David Patrick Kelly, will follow the story of the Warriors, a Coney Island-based gang who must fight the rest of New York’s gangs over the course of one long night as they try and return home from the Bronx after another gang leader was assassinated.

It is currently unknown if Nas will feature on the album in addition to his duties as an executive producer.

Miranda and Nas previously collaborated on The Hamilton Mixtape, with the Queensbridge legend appearing on “Wrote My Way Out”.

The Warriors-inspired project is far from the only big Nas-related news of late.

The rapper recently revealed that he and DJ Premier will be collaborating on an album to be released later this year.

The longtime collaborators revealed the news in May when they dropped “Define My Name,” the lead single from the project.

Behind the scenes footage released on social media captured the moment Nas told Premo about wanting to do the album.

The pair can be seen working in the studio together when the legendary producer asks Nas: “So you about to drop another album?” — referencing his prolific partnership with Hit-Boy, which has produced six albums in four years.

The Queensbridge rap legend answers: “With Premier,” which takes the producer by surprise as he enthusiastically replies: “Oh, okay!”