NASA Astronaut Declares Herself ‘Space Plumber’ After Fixing Artemis II Toilet



Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch stepped up when the spacecraft toilet jammed shortly after reaching orbit on the way to the Moon.





In a lighthearted video call with mission control, she owned the fix with pride.



“I’m the space plumber,” Koch said. “I’m proud to call myself the space plumber.”



She added that the toilet is “probably the most important piece of equipment on board.”





The minor issue interrupted urine collection but was quickly resolved by the crew. No major delays reported for the lunar flyby mission.



NASA stresses that mission specialists train for every job, from science experiments to hands-on repairs of vital systems. In space, even basic plumbing demands real skill—zero gravity turns simple tasks into serious challenges that can affect crew health and air quality.





This moment shows old-fashioned American ingenuity at work: astronauts ready to roll up their sleeves and solve problems, no matter how unglamorous. While headlines chase big dreams of returning to the Moon, real missions still rely on practical know-how to keep things running.





Reliable waste management isn’t flashy, but it’s essential for long-duration flights. Koch and her crewmates proved they’re prepared for whatever comes up—literally.





Back on Earth, the clip sparked plenty of laughs and memes, with many noting that plumbers matter everywhere, even in orbit.