NASA needs a PLUMBER! $23 Million Space Toilet Fails Again on Artemis II



NASA’s much-hyped Artemis II mission to the Moon is off to a stinky start. Just hours after launch, the four astronauts reported a horrible smell pouring from their fancy new toilet on the Orion spacecraft.





The $23 million Universal Waste Management System — billed as a breakthrough for deep-space hygiene — suffered a controller and fan glitch right out of the gate. Solid waste still worked, but the odor control system tanked, forcing ground teams in Houston to scramble for a fix while the crew dealt with the stench in zero gravity.





This isn’t the first hiccup for the high-tech commode. It had issues shortly after liftoff that were supposedly patched, yet the smell complaints keep coming on this 10-day lunar flyby.

Billions poured into returning Americans to the Moon, and the headline problem is a broken bathroom 400,000 miles from the nearest plumber.