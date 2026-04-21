NASA to Ignite Controlled Fires on the Moon



NASA is planning a no-nonsense safety test: setting small, sealed fires on the lunar surface in late 2026.





The experiment, called Flammability of Materials on the Moon or FM2, will fly on a commercial lander. Inside a self-contained chamber, engineers will burn four solid fuel samples one at a time under actual lunar gravity.





Why bother? Fire behaves differently in low gravity. Flames can spread faster or burn materials that seem safe on Earth. With astronauts heading to the Moon for long stays under the Artemis program, NASA needs hard data on how fabrics, plastics, and other materials will act in lunar habitats and spacesuits.





Past tests in microgravity were too short. This one gives real lunar conditions for minutes at a time, using cameras and sensors to track flame size, spread, and oxygen use. The chamber keeps everything contained—no risk to the Moon itself.





It’s basic prudence before building bases. Better to learn the hard way in a robot experiment than with lives on the line. Common sense fire safety for the next frontier.