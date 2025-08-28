Nasiphi Moya to repay R270,000 in salary overpayment



Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has agreed to repay R270,000 to the municipality after it emerged that she was overpaid during her time as a city official.





The overpayment was flagged during financial scrutiny of the metro, though the circumstances behind the error remain unclear.





Moya, who recently took office following a coalition shake-up, has committed to reimbursing the money in full. Earlier this year, she also returned R10,000 for an international trip she did not attend.





The Democratic Alliance (DA), which previously governed under former mayor Cilliers Brink, welcomed Moya’s decision, calling it a step toward accountability and fiscal responsibility.





Tshwane has faced ongoing governance turbulence, marked by coalition instability and service delivery concerns. Moya’s administration has pledged to restore stability and pursue clean audits.





City officials have yet to outline measures to prevent similar errors, but the repayment is expected to be finalized soon.