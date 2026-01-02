NASON MSONI EXPRESSES WORRY ABOUT STATE OF TONSE ALLIANCE



Tonse Alliance no longer represent the idea of a potent movement that was envisaged to unseat the UPND





PF wrangles have overshadowed the Tonse Alliance movement and rendered it into a stillborn political grouping.





The APC has previously participated in many other political alliances but the Tonse experience is not inspiring to say the least.



A political Alliance cannot be held to ransom by one political party.





We therefore give notice to you our colleagues that the

APC will soon be holding an emergency meeting to review its further participation in the Tonse alliance and decide on the way forward.





There is no time for further procrastination in the new year.



Political events are more likely to precipitate very quickly and we don’t have the luxury of time of sitting and watching political wrangles.





Zambians are looking for political leaders who are not driven by

Personal egos or the insatiable appetite for political power.





We will not be mere political spectators in a game of leadership.



Ideally by putting on-hold our own political ambitions is not a sign of weakness but patriotism.





Kind regards,

Nasson Msoni

APC President