Nasson Msoni Cautions Milupi Over Proposing Violence Against Those Criticising Hichilema

PRESIDENT MSONI CAUTIONS MILUPI OVER PROPOSING VIOLENCE AGAINST THOSE CRITICISING HICHILEMA

I fear for Mr Milupi should anything happen to anyone. Should anyone be maimed or killed by the UPND youths we know exactly to whom blame must be apportioned to.

In a nutshell he will be vicariously held accountable for urging youths to commit crimes against humanity.

The statement attributed to Mr Milupi urging youths to mate out mob justice and punishment on persons disrespecting the Head of state amounts to incitement of violence and lawlessness.

We already have adequate laws in this country that deal with those matters he is raising.

It is possible for Mr Milupi to eat quietly without stoking anarchy and encouraging lawlessness in the country in his desperate pursuit to keep his job.

In any case Mr Milupi should ask Mr Hichilema why his party UPND is busy bankrolling young people to be insulting elders holding contrary views to his online?

We are fully aware that Mr Hichilema approves of the young people to be insulting elders or Opposition political leaders for criticising his failures. In return the UPND is paying the youths a paltry K1,200 per month.

Whilst we don’t support anyone abusing the Head of State, but we also think that Mr Hichilema should desist from bankrolling the youths to be abusing political leaders online.

It is not too late for Mr Milupi to withdraw his statement before any life is needlessly lost as a result of his direction to the UPND youths.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)