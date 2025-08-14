NATHAN CHANDA APPEALS FOR URGENT MEDICAL CARE FOR HON. KAMBWILI



FORMER Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has appealed to Home Affairs Minister Hon. Jack Mwimbu to allow Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili access to urgent specialised medical treatment.





Mr. Chanda said Hon. Kambwili suffers from chronic conditions, including hypertension and diabetes, which have worsened following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of his two brothers.





He further urged President Hakainde Hichilema to consider pardoning Hon. Kambwili on humanitarian grounds, stressing that the appeal is not about preferential treatment, but about preserving a life.



By Pride Nyirenda

RFM