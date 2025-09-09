NATIONAL ASSEMBLY STAFFER IN COURT OVER STOLEN VEHICLE





A DEPUTY director at National Assembly of Zambia is in court for allegedly stealing a government Toyota Land Cruiser GX worth K1.1 million.





Kumoyo Kumoyo, a deputy director – horticulture and logistics, is charged with theft of motor vehicle.





Claims are that between March 24 and 25 this year, Mr Kumoyo stole the car, registration number GRZ 917, belonging to National Assembly of Zambia.





The accused denied the accusations before Lusaka resident magistrate Anna Vomvas-Holland.





During trial yesterday, Ribert Muyaba, a transport officer at National Assembly, said on April 13 this year, it [National Assembly] was scheduled to receive remains of its former clerk, Roy Ngulube.





Mr Muyaba testified that Mr Ngulube’s burial was slated for April 14.



The witness said he started checking for available cars at National Assembly which could be used to transport dignitaries during Mr Ngulube’s burial programme.





Mr Muyaba said he discovered that the GX 917 CA was not in the car park.





“I went round to verify for the second time [but I did not find it]. I called my assistant transport officer, who told me that he gave someone else the car without my knowledge.”



ZDM