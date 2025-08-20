National Interest Overrides Personal and Family Interest-Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

The Law Demands Presidential Burials at Embassy Park

Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo – LLB

The debate over the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must be guided by law, not emotion. Zambia has a clear statute, the Presidential Burial Site Act, 2008, which empowers the state to establish and regulate the official burial site for presidents. That site is Embassy Park.

Since 2008, every late president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda,Dr Frederick Chiluba, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa SC, Rupiah Banda, and Michael Sata, has been laid there.

This is not family preference but a binding national practice rooted in law, precedent, and constitutional dignity.

In constitutional and international law, this practice carries opinio juris, the conviction that a tradition is followed because it is a legal obligation, not merely out of custom.

Zambia’s consistent state-led burials, with military honors, budgetary allocations, and public expectation, demonstrate that the nation believes it has a legal duty to bury its presidents at Embassy Park. That belief gives the practice binding legal weight.

Former presidents are public institutions, not private citizens, and their funerals are national events that safeguard unity and collective memory.

The government is therefore fully within its legal mandate to ensure President Lungu is buried at Embassy Park, in line with Zambia’s tradition, law, opinio juris, and national duty.