NATIONWIDE SHUTDOWN PLANNED BY MARCH AND MARCH, OPERATION DUDULA AGAINST FOREIGNERS









Advocacy groups March and March and Operation Dudula have announced a planned nationwide shutdown in South Africa for 24–25 March 2026.





Organisers say the two-day action is part of their campaign on immigration, including calls for foreign nationals to leave the country. Details on how the shutdown will unfold remain unclear.





The protest is expected to take place countrywide, but affected sectors, routes, and public spaces have not yet been specified. Authorities have also not issued an official response.