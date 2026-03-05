Breaking News : NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Headed Toward Turkish Airspace Over Mediterranean





A ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted by NATO air defense systems before it could reach Turkish airspace, according to Turkish officials.





The missile was detected traveling across the region and reportedly passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before heading toward the eastern Mediterranean. NATO missile defense systems successfully destroyed the projectile mid-flight, preventing it from entering Turkish territory.





Authorities confirmed that the interception occurred over the Mediterranean and that no casu∆lties or damage were reported as a result of the incident.





Turkish officials stated that the country is closely monitoring the situation and warned that any actions threatening Turkish territory will be taken seriously. The incident comes amid the rapidly escalating regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.





This marks one of the first reported cases during the current crisis in which a missile launched from Iran was tracked toward Turkish airspace before being intercepted by NATO defenses.



Source: Reuters