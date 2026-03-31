NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile Over Türkiye for the Fourth Time Tehran Denies Intent, Cites “Technical Error”





Türkiye’s military confirmed that NATO air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran late Monday, after it penetrated deep into Turkish airspace before being destroyed over a rural area in the country’s southeast.





This marks the fourth incident in which weapons linked to the Iran conflict have landed on or entered the territory of a NATO member state.





The Turkish government issued a strong warning to Tehran, stressing that it must take responsibility for the safety of neighboring airspace. Officials stated that technical evidence has been collected, confirming both the missile’s trajectory and its origin.





Iran, however, continues to deny any deliberate targeting of Türkiye, insisting that the incident was likely the result of a technical malfunction amid ongoing military operations involving the United States and Israel.





The repeated spillover is raising alarms within NATO, as the risk of unintended escalation edges closer to alliance territory.

ercepts Iranian Missile Over Türkiye for the Fourth Time Tehran Denies Intent, Cites “Technical Error”





Türkiye’s military confirmed that NATO air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran late Monday, after it penetrated deep into Turkish airspace before being destroyed over a rural area in the country’s southeast.



This marks the fourth incident in which weapons linked to the Iran conflict have landed on or entered the territory of a NATO member state.





The Turkish government issued a strong warning to Tehran, stressing that it must take responsibility for the safety of neighboring airspace. Officials stated that technical evidence has been collected, confirming both the missile’s trajectory and its origin.





Iran, however, continues to deny any deliberate targeting of Türkiye, insisting that the incident was likely the result of a technical malfunction amid ongoing military operations involving the United States and Israel.





The repeated spillover is raising alarms within NATO, as the risk of unintended escalation edges closer to alliance territory.