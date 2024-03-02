NATO military officer advises leaders and allies to prepare for unforeseen circumstances in Ukraine

NATO says that Western armies and political leaders need to change how they help Ukraine protect itself from enemy forces.

During a meeting of the NATO alliance, the head of the military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that President Vladimir Putin is afraid of democracy and this is why he started the war. This year, there are many elections happening in different countries around the world.

In Brussels, NATO’s top leaders will discuss plans for the largest military exercises in Europe since the Cold War. The exercises will happen later this year. The wargames are a way for NATO to show how strong they are and to promise to protect all their friends from being attacked.

troop levels slated to decline by the end of the year, American forces need to focus on helping the Iraqis rather than taking control of more cities and regions. Ukraine’s economy is suffering because of the conflict, and the European Union’s money is not getting to the country because of political fighting. Bauer wants everyone to work together to solve the problem, not just the military.

“We need both government and business leaders to change how they think. In the past, they were used to being able to plan, see what’s coming, and control everything to be as efficient as possible. Now, they need to be ready for anything to happen at any moment. ” “We are living in times where we should be prepared for surprises,” he said when he started the meeting.

Bauer said we need to change how NATO fights wars so it can work better in the future.

Monday, United Kingdom Grant Shapps, who is the person in charge of defense, said that the government will send 20,000 soldiers to join NATO’s military exercises called “Steadfast Defender. ” They will be in eastern Europe from February to June.

The United Kingdom will also send highly advanced fighter jets and surveillance planes, as well as warships and submarines.

Due to allies sending military supplies to Ukraine, Norway’s government will spend 2 billion kroner to increase ammunition production because there is a shortage.

Norway’s Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said it’s important to make the defense industry stronger to help Ukraine and to protect our own security.

Half of the money will go to Nammo, a company in Norway that makes weapons and rocket parts. The Prime Minister said it’s to help them make more bullets for cannons.

In Brussels, Bauer said NATO will keep helping Ukraine for a long time.

“Today is the 693rd day of a war that Russia thought would only last three days. ” We will continue to support Ukraine every day because the result of this war will affect the future of the world.

Bauer added that this war is not really about any serious danger to Russia from Ukraine or NATO. This war is because Russia is scared of something that is even stronger than any weapon – democracy. If people in Ukraine can have freedom to choose their leaders and rights, then people in Russia will also want the same.