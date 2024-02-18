Navalny: The award-winning film documenting a life and possible death

In the award-winning 2022 documentary “Navalny,” Canadian director Daniel Roher engages in a poignant exchange with Russian political activist Alexei Navalny.

The first question posed to Navalny, “If you are killed, if this does happen, what message do you leave behind to the Russian people?” sets a solemn tone.

Navalny’s subsequent response, “Come on Daniel, no,” with a smile, now carries a weighty significance following his tragic demise in a Russian prison.

The film, which unfolds Navalny’s investigation into his poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok, captures his resilience amidst peril. Despite facing grave danger in Russia, Navalny’s resolve remains unyielding.

Roher reflects on the profound impact of his friendship with Navalny during the filmmaking process. Their bond, built on mutual respect and humor, provided moments of levity amidst the gravity of the subject matter.

The documentary chronicles Navalny’s harrowing ordeal, from his collapse on a flight to his eventual arrest upon returning to Russia. It captures the tension of Navalny’s return and his subsequent imprisonment, juxtaposed with intimate moments spent with his family.

Throughout the film, the specter of Navalny’s mortality looms large. In a poignant scene, Navalny acknowledges the possibility of his demise, remarking on Roher’s filming with a wry humor tinged with resignation.

Released before his death, “Navalny” garnered acclaim for its gripping portrayal of Navalny’s courage and determination. Now, in the wake of his passing, the film serves as a poignant testament to his legacy.

In the final scene, Navalny’s words resonate with a haunting significance. “We don’t realize how strong we actually are… Don’t be inactive,” he urges, leaving behind a powerful message for the Russian people.

Mr Roher says that making the film has changed his life.

“It had such a profound impact on me as a human being,” he said.

“When I think about his life, it will remind me that no matter what situation life throws at you … if you have levity and you do not lose your humanity – keep laughing, keep writing your wife’s Valentines Day messages – everything will be better.

“Everything isn’t going to be okay for Alexei as we know, but his life is a masterclass in courage and resilience, and light in dark.”