NAWAKWI DIED A PAINFUL DEATH, I HIGHLY DOUBT THE UPND GOVT AND ITS MEMBERS WILL ATTEND THE FUNERAL SERVICE- Chishala Chilufya Political and Social Analyst

NAWAKWI DIED A PAINFUL DEATH, I HIGHLY DOUBT THE UPND GOVT AND ITS MEMBERS WILL ATTEND THE FUNERAL SERVICE



By Chishala Chilufya Political and Social Analyst



Today i witnessed with pain the arrival of the remains of the Late FDD President Edith Nawakwi, the level of hypocrisy that government has exhibited with no shame. What is happening in Zambia is extremely disheartening.





The parade I saw at the airport especially uniformed men and women with hordes of government officials is true show that we are nation of well trained hypocrites. You cannot see such levels of presence in a Muslim nation.



At the rate this nation is going, it is increasingly becoming clear that we are not worth being called a Christian nation. Zambians are behaving like a cursed nation like in the old days when Israel left the face of God.





Are we sure that because Late Madam Nawakwi, cannot speak and address her real pain and how she suffered at the hands of this government, we can go and display that manner of fake love in her death.



Killing someone doesn’t necessarily require you to pull a trigger or stab someone with a knife, but denying someone treatment neccesary for thier health is an equal action.





Government fully aware of the urgent need for her to obtain treatment in India, went ahead to arrest her for over a week when she was scheduled to travel at chelstone police. What kind of evil is this? Today we have the audacity to display that manner of fake love yet we wished her dead.



This type of politics is extremely unfortunate, unchristian, sadistic, diabolic, evil , satanic and unZambian to say the least.





Madam Nawakwi died a very painful death, knowing fully well that her enemies had properly calculated her death and patiently waited like vultures.



Some people especially those in government who failed to voice out against the injustices occasioned on Late Nawakwi, have no moral right or ethical compass to say anything about Nawakwi.





I even wonder if with the UPND Government and its members can gather courage to attend the funeral or give a speech, I highly doubt it! After how they have acted, I give them a benefit of doubt!



How do we explain someone being evacuated few days before her death.





She was denied her travel as she was detained at chelstone police station with a cannula. And when she requested that her personal doctors could admister her daily medicines the government refused and denied her access to medics during the week she was in police.





What is painful is how then can the same government expect us to trust their calculated propaganda to potray themselves as having cared for her well being. When their actions were in the contrary only wishing her the worst and they have achieved thier goal.



Some people especially those in government who failed to voice out against the injustices occasioned on Late Nawakwi, have no moral right or ethical compass to say anything about Nawakwi. They have no loci standi to publicly potray love or care, let them stay away and save themselves the embarrassment.





What we are witnessing on the funeral for the late madam Edith Nawakwi the President of FDD today, is like one is watching a Nigerian movie titled DEADLY WICKED. The nephew who was very rich but could not help the uncle who died very poor, but he was buried as a very rich man and respected.



When the uncle died the body was transferred to the very expensive mortuary and the grave was bought at the most expensive Land in Nigeria Victoria’s lsland.





This government didn’t allow the late to go for her medical checkups freely until they realized that she not going to survive, that’s when she was evacuated to South Africa.



This is very shameful as a country ,as a people, as Christians. We need to seek our Almighty God’s forgiveness through Jesus Christ as a country we are lost in the eyes of GOD.



Please GOD forgive us for pretending as a Christian Nation.